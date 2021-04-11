The Mariners went 13-23 away from home in 2020. Seattle hit .226 as a team last season and averaged 2.6 extra base hits per game.
The teams meet for the second time this season. The season series is tied 1-1.
INJURIES: Twins: Edwar Colina: (right elbow), Brent Rooker: (neck), Josh Donaldson: (hamstring).
Mariners: James Paxton: (left forearm), Andres Munoz: (elbow), Ken Giles: (elbow), Kyle Lewis: (knee), Jake Fraley: (left hamstring), Evan White: (hamstring), Shed Long Jr.: (shin).
