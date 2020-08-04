BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves host the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday.
The Braves finished 50-31 in home games in 2019. Atlanta pitchers had an ERA of 4.19 last season while striking out 8.6 hitters per game.
The Blue Jays went 32-49 on the road in 2019. Toronto averaged 8.0 hits per game last season, batting .236 as a team.
The teams meet for the first time this year.
INJURIES: Braves: Jacob Webb: (shoulder), Jeremy Walker: (shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Phil Pfeifer: (elbow), Cole Hamels: (left arm).
Blue Jays: Ken Giles: (right elbow), Yennsy Diaz: (lat), Chase Anderson: (oblique), Randal Grichuk: (lower back), Derek Fisher: (quad), Travis Shaw: (personal).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.