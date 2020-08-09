BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox take on the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday.
The Red Sox finished 35-41 against AL East Division opponents in 2019. Boston averaged 9.6 hits with 3.8 extra base hits per game and 27 total triples last year.
The Blue Jays finished 33-43 against AL East Division opponents in 2019. Toronto averaged 8.0 hits per game last year and totaled 247 home runs as a team.
The teams meet for the second time this year. The season series is tied 1-1.
INJURIES: Red Sox: Chris Sale: (elbow), Eduardo Rodriguez: (heart), Dustin Pedroia: (knee).
Blue Jays: Trent Thornton: (elbow), Ken Giles: (right elbow), Yennsy Diaz: (lat), Derek Fisher: (left quad).
