BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals travel to face the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday.
The Royals are 11-13 on their home turf. Kansas City is averaging 3.9 RBIs per game this season. Maikel Franco leads the team with 33 total runs batted in.
The Cardinals are 15-14 in road games. The St. Louis pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 3.95. Adam Wainwright leads the team with a 3.05 earned run average.
TOP PERFORMERS: Whit Merrifield leads the Royals with nine home runs and is slugging .462.
Tyler O’Neill leads the Cardinals with seven home runs and has 19 RBIs.
INJURIES: Royals: Glenn Sparkman: (right forearm), Mike Montgomery: (lat strain), Ian Kennedy: (calf), Matt Harvey: (right lat), Foster Griffin: (forearm), Franchy Cordero: (right wrist).
Cardinals: Ricardo Sanchez: (elbow), Miles Mikolas: (forearm), Dakota Hudson: (forearm), John Brebbia: (elbow), Austin Dean: (right elbow).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.