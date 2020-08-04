The Cubs finished 51-30 in home games in 2019. Chicago averaged 8.5 hits per game last year while batting .252 as a team.
The Royals finished 28-53 in road games in 2019. Kansas City hit .247 as a team and averaged 3.0 extra base hits per game last season.
The teams meet for the first time this season. Chicago leads the season series 1-0.
INJURIES: Cubs: Brad Wieck: (hamstring), Jose Quintana: (left thumb), James Norwood: (right shoulder), Daniel Descalso: (ankle).
Royals: Randy Rosario: (undisclosed), Mike Montgomery: (lat strain), Foster Griffin: (forearm), Chance Adams: (undisclosed), Adalberto Mondesi: (quad), Kelvin Gutierrez: (elbow).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
