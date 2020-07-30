BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals square off against the Detroit Tigers on Thursday.
The Tigers finished 22-53 against AL Central Division opponents in 2019. Detroit hit 149 total home runs and averaged 8.2 hits per game last year.
The Royals finished 31-45 against AL Central Division opponents in 2019. Kansas City averaged 8.4 hits per game last season and totaled 162 home runs as a team.
The teams meet for the third time this season. Detroit leads the season series 2-1.
INJURIES: Tigers: Dario Agrazal: (forearm).
Royals: Randy Rosario: (undisclosed), Mike Montgomery: (lat strain), Foster Griffin: (forearm), Chance Adams: (undisclosed), Kelvin Gutierrez: (elbow).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
