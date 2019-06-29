Oakland Athletics (44-39, third in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (42-41, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Brett Anderson (7-5, 4.26 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 45 strikeouts) Angels: Tyler Skaggs (7-6, 4.30 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 73 strikeouts)

LINE: Angels favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

The Angels are 15-22 against the rest of their division. Los Angeles’ team on-base percentage of .333 is seventh in the majors. Mike Trout leads the club with an OBP of .439.

The Athletics are 20-20 on the road. Oakland has hit 131 home runs this season, seventh in the majors. Matt Chapman leads the club with 19, averaging one every 16.3 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trout leads the Angels with 82 hits and has 57 RBIs. Justin Upton is 9-for-32 with a double, two home runs and three RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Marcus Semien leads the Athletics with 91 hits and is batting .271. Olson is 13-for-37 with two doubles, five home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Oakland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 6-4, .280 batting average, 3.78 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Athletics: 7-3, .254 batting average, 3.54 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

Angels Injuries: JC Ramirez: 60-day IL (elbow), Keynan Middleton: 60-day IL (elbow), Matt Harvey: 10-day IL (back), Zack Cozart: 10-day IL (shoulder), Kevan Smith: 10-day IL (hand).

Athletics Injuries: Blake Treinen: 10-day IL (shoulder), Sean Manaea: 60-day IL (shoulder), Daniel Gossett: 60-day IL (elbow), Marco Estrada: 10-day IL (lumbar strain), Jharel Cotton: 60-day IL (elbow/hamstring), Khris Davis: day-to-day (hand), Nick Hundley: 10-day IL (back), Chris Herrmann: 60-day IL (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

