The Tigers went 12-28 in division games in 2020. Detroit pitchers had an ERA of 5.63 last year with a staff WHIP of 1.43.
The teams meet for the fourth time this season. The season series is tied 2-2.
INJURIES: Indians: Cam Hill: (right wrist).
Tigers: Spencer Turnbull: (covid-19 protocol), Julio Teheran: (tricep), Rony Garcia: (abdominal strain).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
© 2021 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.