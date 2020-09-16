The Tigers are 10-19 against AL Central teams. The Detroit pitching staff averages 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings, Matthew Boyd leads them with a mark of 9.9.
The Royals are 13-22 against the rest of their division. Kansas City’s lineup has 56 home runs this season, Whit Merrifield leads the club with nine homers.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jeimer Candelario ranks second on the Tigers with seven home runs and is slugging .572.
Merrifield leads the Royals with nine home runs and is batting .281.
INJURIES: Tigers: Ivan Nova: (right triceps), Dario Agrazal: (forearm), Troy Stokes Jr.: (undisclosed), JaCoby Jones: (left hand), Jonathan Schoop: (wrist), C.J. Cron: (knee).
Royals: Glenn Sparkman: (right forearm), Mike Montgomery: (lat strain), Ian Kennedy: (calf), Matt Harvey: (undisclosed), Foster Griffin: (forearm), Jorge Soler: (oblique), Franchy Cordero: (right wrist).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
