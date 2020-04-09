Reynolds was a prime example of the rise of all-or-nothing masher. His best years came with the Arizona Diamondbacks. He hit .260 in 2009 and set career highs 44 homers and what is still a big league record 223 strikeouts. The previous year he had become the first batter to reach 200, and he has three of the 13 200-strikeout seasons by big league batters.
He hit at least 30 homers four times and led the majors in strikeouts three times. He had a .236 batting average and split most of his time in the field between third base and first base.
After four years with the D-backs, he bounced among the Baltimore Orioles, Cleveland Indians, New York Yankees, Milwaukee Brewers and St. Louis Cardinals over five seasons with varying amounts of success.
He had a late-career resurgence with Colorado and hit 30 homers in 2017, but when he returned to the Rockies last year he batted .170 with a career-low four homers and 20 RBIs in 162 plate appearances.
___
More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.