The Angels are 14-18 against the rest of their division. Los Angeles has a collective on-base percentage of .327, good for fourth in the American League. Anthony Rendon leads the lineup with a mark of .418.
The Astros are 14-10 against AL West Division opponents. The Houston offense has compiled a .253 batting average as a team this season, good for eleventh in the American League. Michael Brantley leads the team with an average of .316.
TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Trout leads the Angels with 22 extra base hits and is slugging .676.
Kyle Tucker leads the Astros with 35 RBIs and is batting .283.
INJURIES: Angels: Hoby Milner: (back), Justin Anderson: (elbow), David Fletcher: (ankle), Shohei Ohtani: (pronator), Max Stassi: (knee).
Astros: Justin Verlander: (forearm), Austin Pruitt: (elbow), Roberto Osuna: (right elbow), Josh James: (hip), Rogelio Armenteros: (undisclosed), Yordan Alvarez: (knee), Alex Bregman: (hamstring), Jose Altuve: (knee).
