The Astros have gone 14-12 against division opponents. Houston’s lineup has 49 home runs this season, Kyle Tucker leads them with eight homers.
TOP PERFORMERS: Robbie Grossman is second on the Athletics with 17 extra base hits and is slugging .529.
Tucker leads the Astros with 22 extra base hits and 37 RBIs.
INJURIES: Athletics: Burch Smith: (right forearm), A.J. Puk: (shoulder), Marcus Semien: (side), Matt Chapman: (undisclosed).
Astros: Justin Verlander: (forearm), Blake Taylor: (elbow), Austin Pruitt: (elbow), Roberto Osuna: (right elbow), Lance McCullers Jr.: (neck), Josh James: (hip), Chris Devenski: (elbow), Rogelio Armenteros: (undisclosed), Josh Reddick: (right elbow), Yordan Alvarez: (knee), Alex Bregman: (hamstring), Jose Altuve: (knee).
