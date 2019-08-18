San Francisco Giants (63-61, second in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (61-63, third in the NL West)

Phoenix; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Madison Bumgarner (8-7, 3.63 ERA) Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (8-12, 4.75 ERA)

LINE: Giants favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona enters the game as losers of their last four games.

The Diamondbacks are 22-35 against the rest of their division. Arizona has slugged .449, good for fourth in the National League. Ketel Marte leads the team with a .568 slugging percentage, including 60 extra-base hits and 25 home runs.

The Giants are 33-27 against NL West Division teams. San Francisco’s lineup has 135 home runs this season, Kevin Pillar leads them with 17 homers. The Giants won the last meeting 11-6. Logan Webb recorded his first victory and Brandon Belt went 2-for-5 with a home run and six RBIs for San Francisco. Taylor Clarke registered his fourth loss for Arizona.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eduardo Escobar leads the Diamondbacks with 98 RBIs and is batting .273. Nick Ahmed is 13-for-37 with two doubles, a triple, five home runs and 13 RBIs over the last 10 games for Arizona.

Pillar leads the Giants with 68 RBIs and is batting .263. Mike Yastrzemski is 12-for-32 with three doubles, six home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for San Francisco.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 4-6, .267 batting average, 5.74 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Giants: 7-3, .293 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Diamondbacks Injuries: Luke Weaver: (forearm), Taijuan Walker: (elbow), Robbie Ray: (lower back), Yoshihisa Hirano: (elbow), Silvino Bracho: (elbow), Steven Souza Jr.: (knee), Ketel Marte: (back).

Giants Injuries: Johnny Cueto: (elbow), Shaun Anderson: (finger), Steven Duggar: (shoulder), Pablo Sandoval: (elbow).

