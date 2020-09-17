The Tigers are 10-20 against AL Central opponents. Detroit’s lineup has 56 home runs this season, Jonathan Schoop leads them with eight homers.
The Indians are 16-16 against AL Central Division opponents. Cleveland’s lineup has 47 home runs this season, Jose Ramirez leads them with 11 homers.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jeimer Candelario leads the Tigers with 28 RBIs and is batting .333.
Ramirez leads the Indians with 28 RBIs and is batting .261.
INJURIES: Tigers: Ivan Nova: (right triceps), Dario Agrazal: (forearm), Troy Stokes Jr.: (undisclosed), JaCoby Jones: (left hand), Jonathan Schoop: (wrist), C.J. Cron: (knee).
Indians: Jefry Rodriguez: (right shoulder).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
