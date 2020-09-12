The Diamondbacks are 11-11 in home games. Arizona’s lineup has 39 home runs this season, Kole Calhoun leads them with nine homers.
The Mariners are 8-17 in road games. Seattle hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .308 this season, led by Kyle Lewis with a mark of .390.
TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Walker leads the Diamondbacks with 30 RBIs and is batting .277.
Lewis leads the Mariners with nine home runs and has 23 RBIs.
INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Taylor Widener: (rib cage), Corbin Martin: (elbow), Merrill Kelly: (right shoulder), Silvino Bracho: (elbow), Jeremy Beasley: (right shoulder), Ketel Marte: (wrist).
Mariners: Erik Swanson: (forearm), Andres Munoz: (elbow), Matt Magill: (shoulder), Taylor Guilbeau: (shoulder), Carl Edwards Jr.: (right forearm), Nestor Cortes Jr.: (left elbow), Brandon Brennan: (oblique), Gerson Bautista: (elbow), Mitch Haniger: (back), Sam Haggerty: (left forearm), Shed Long Jr.: (shin), Tom Murphy: (left foot).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
