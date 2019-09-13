Miami Marlins (51-95, fifth in the NL East) vs. San Francisco Giants (70-77, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Friday, 10:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (5-12, 4.04 ERA) Giants: Tyler Beede (4-9, 5.33 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Miami enters the matchup as losers of their last four games.

The Giants are 31-41 on their home turf. San Francisco ranks last in the National League in hitting with a .240 batting average. Kevin Pillar leads the team with an average of .262.

The Marlins have gone 22-46 away from home. Miami has slugged .370, last in the majors. Garrett Cooper leads the team with a .447 slugging percentage, including 32 extra-base hits and 15 home runs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pillar leads the Giants with 145 hits and is batting .262. Brandon Crawford is 4-for-26 with a home run and four RBIs over the last 10 games for San Francisco.

Starlin Castro leads the Marlins with 47 extra base hits and has 78 RBIs. Cooper is 15-for-39 with three doubles, three home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 4-6, .205 batting average, 4.14 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

Marlins: 3-7, .258 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored by five runs

Giants Injuries: Will Smith: (back), Reyes Moronta: (shoulder), Trevor Gott: (elbow), Steven Duggar: (shoulder), Jaylin Davis: (wrist), Pablo Sandoval: (elbow), Zach Green: (hip).

Marlins Injuries: Jordan Yamamoto: (arm), Drew Steckenrider: (elbow), Julian Fernandez: (elbow), Austin Brice: (forearm), JT Riddle: (forearm), Cesar Puello: (hip), Brian Anderson: (hand), Chad Wallach: (concussion).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

