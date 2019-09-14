Miami Marlins (51-96, fifth in the NL East) vs. San Francisco Giants (71-77, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Saturday, 9 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Robert Dugger (0-2, 4.29 ERA) Giants: Madison Bumgarner (9-8, 3.77 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Miami enters the game as losers of their last five games.

The Giants are 32-41 on their home turf. San Francisco has a collective batting average of .240 this season, led by Kevin Pillar with an average of .262.

The Marlins are 22-47 in road games. Miami ranks last in the National League in hitting with a .239 batting average. Miguel Rojas leads the team with an average of .284. The Giants won the last meeting 1-0. Tyler Beede secured his fifth victory and Stephen Vogt went 2-for-3 with a double for San Francisco. Sandy Alcantara registered his 13th loss for Miami.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pillar leads the Giants with 80 RBIs and is batting .262. Evan Longoria is 6-for-32 with a home run and three RBIs over the last 10 games for San Francisco.

Starlin Castro leads the Marlins with 47 extra base hits and has 78 RBIs. Isan Diaz is 7-for-38 with a double, a triple, a home run and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 5-5, .224 batting average, 3.99 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Marlins: 2-8, .256 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Giants Injuries: Will Smith: (back), Reyes Moronta: (shoulder), Trevor Gott: (elbow), Steven Duggar: (shoulder), Jaylin Davis: (wrist), Pablo Sandoval: (elbow), Zach Green: (hip).

Marlins Injuries: Jordan Yamamoto: (arm), Drew Steckenrider: (elbow), Julian Fernandez: (elbow), Austin Brice: (forearm), JT Riddle: (forearm), Cesar Puello: (hip), Brian Anderson: (hand), Garrett Cooper: (knee), Chad Wallach: (concussion).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.