The Marlins are 5-7 in home games. Miami has slugged .356 this season. Miguel Rojas leads the team with a mark of .611.
The Rays are 11-6 on the road. Tampa Bay’s team on-base percentage of .332 is second in the American League. Yandy Diaz leads the lineup with an OBP of .420.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan Villar leads the Marlins with 29 hits and is batting .264.
Brandon Lowe leads the Rays with 10 home runs and is batting .282.
INJURIES: Marlins: Pat Venditte: (right oblique), Stephen Tarpley: (right oblique), Drew Steckenrider: (elbow), Mike Morin: (elbow), Brian Moran: (knee), Magneuris Sierra: (right hamstring), Logan Forsythe: (oblique), Jesus Aguilar: (back), Francisco Cervelli: (concussion).
Rays: Ryan Yarbrough: (groin), Chaz Roe: (elbow), Colin Poche: (elbow), Charlie Morton: (shoulder), Andrew Kittredge: (elbow), Oliver Drake: (right biceps), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Jalen Beeks: (elbow), Nick Anderson: (right forearm), Jose Alvarado: (shoulder), Mike Zunino: (oblique).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
