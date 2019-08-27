Chicago Cubs (69-61, second in the NL Central) vs. New York Mets (67-63, fourth in the NL East)

Flushing, Queens; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Yu Darvish (4-6, 4.43 ERA) Mets: Marcus Stroman (7-11, 3.18 ERA)

LINE: Mets -110; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: New York enters the game as losers of their last three games.

The Mets are 37-24 in home games. New York has a collective batting average of .257 this season, led by Jeff McNeil with an average of .336.

The Cubs are 25-39 on the road. The Chicago pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 4.16. Kyle Hendricks leads the team with a 3.20 earned run average.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pete Alonso leads the Mets with 41 home runs and is batting .265. Amed Rosario is 17-for-47 with four doubles, a triple and six RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

Anthony Rizzo leads the Cubs with 82 RBIs and is batting .290. Kyle Schwarber is 6-for-34 with a double, three home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 6-4, .287 batting average, 3.06 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Cubs: 5-5, .214 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored by four runs

Mets Injuries: Marcus Stroman: (hamstring), Drew Smith: (elbow), Jacob Rhame: (elbow), Robert Gsellman: (lat), Edwin Diaz: (trapezius), Dominic Smith: (foot), Brandon Nimmo: (neck), Yoenis Cespedes: (heels), Jed Lowrie: (knee), Robinson Cano: (hamstring), Tomas Nido: (concussion).

Cubs Injuries: Allen Webster: (hand), Brandon Morrow: (elbow), Derek Holland: (wrist), Kendall Graveman: (elbow), Xavier Cedeno: (wrist), Anthony Rizzo: (back), Daniel Descalso: (ankle), Willson Contreras: (hamstring).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.