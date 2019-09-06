Colorado Rockies (59-82, fifth in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (64-75, fourth in the NL West)

San Diego; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Tim Melville (1-1, 3.86 ERA) Padres: Dinelson Lamet (2-3, 4.24 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego enters the matchup as losers of their last three games.

The Padres are 28-33 against teams from the NL West. San Diego has slugged .422 this season. Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the team with a mark of .590.

The Rockies are 26-38 in division play. Colorado has slugged .457, good for second in the majors. Charlie Blackmon leads the club with a .584 slugging percentage, including 74 extra-base hits and 27 home runs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eric Hosmer leads the Padres with 153 hits and is batting .284. Ty France is 6-for-25 with a double, three home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for San Diego.

Blackmon leads the Rockies with 165 hits and is batting .321. Ryan McMahon is 8-for-37 with three doubles, three home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 4-6, .224 batting average, 5.28 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Rockies: 1-9, .270 batting average, 7.35 ERA, outscored by 37 runs

Padres Injuries: Adam Warren: (forearm), Robert Stock: (bicep), Garrett Richards: (elbow), Jacob Nix: (elbow), Adrian Morejon: (shoulder), Aaron Loup: (elbow), Brett Kennedy: (shoulder), Carl Edwards Jr.: (shoulder), Miguel Diaz: (knee), Jose Castillo: (finger), Franchy Cordero: (quad), Fernando Tatis Jr.: (back), Ian Kinsler: (neck), Francisco Mejia: (oblique).

Rockies Injuries: Scott Oberg: (arm), German Marquez: (arm), Jon Gray: (foot), Kyle Freeland: (groin), Chad Bettis: (hip), Tyler Anderson: (knee), David Dahl: (ankle), Brendan Rodgers: (shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.