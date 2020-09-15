The Phillies are 19-14 against the rest of their division. Philadelphia’s team on-base percentage of .336 is sixth in the league. Bryce Harper leads the lineup with an OBP of .397.
The Mets are 13-17 against NL East Division teams. The New York offense has compiled a .278 batting average as a team this season, good for first in the majors. Michael Conforto leads the team with an average of .343.
TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew McCutchen is second on the Phillies with 29 RBIs and is batting .267.
Conforto leads the Mets with 60 hits and has 31 RBIs.
INJURIES: Phillies: David Robertson: (elbow), Spencer Howard: (shoulder), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Jose Alvarez: (testicular), Roman Quinn: (concussion), Jay Bruce: (quad), Rhys Hoskins: (left forearm), J.T. Realmuto: (hip flexor).
Mets: Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Corey Oswalt: (bicep), Franklyn Kilome: (fingernail), Robert Gsellman: (rib), Dellin Betances: (right lat), Jake Marisnick: (hamstring), Eduardo Nunez: (knee), Jeff McNeil: (gastrointestinal), Jed Lowrie: (knee), Rene Rivera: (elbow), Tomas Nido: (undisclosed).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.