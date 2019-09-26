The Nationals are 43-32 against the rest of their division. The Washington offense has compiled a .263 batting average as a team this season, good for seventh in the league. Anthony Rendon leads the team with an average of .322.

The Phillies are 34-38 against division opponents. The Philadelphia offense has compiled a .245 batting average as a team this season, Jean Segura leads the team with a mark of .279. The Nationals won the last meeting 5-2. Anibal Sanchez recorded his 11th victory and Howie Kendrick went 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for Washington. Mike Morin took his third loss for Philadelphia.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rendon leads the Nationals with 80 extra base hits and is batting .322. Trea Turner is 14-for-40 with five doubles, four home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Washington.

Bryce Harper leads the Phillies with 34 home runs home runs and is slugging .507. Brad Miller is 8-for-26 with a double, five home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 7-3, .264 batting average, 3.17 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Phillies: 3-7, .211 batting average, 4.77 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Nationals Injuries: Austen Williams: (shoulder), Jonny Venters: (shoulder), Koda Glover: (forearm), Roenis Elias: (hamstring), Adrian Sanchez: (illness), Kurt Suzuki: (elbow), Spencer Kieboom: (elbow).

Phillies Injuries: David Robertson: (elbow), Pat Neshek: (hamstring), Adam Morgan: (hip), Tommy Hunter: (forearm), Jerad Eickhoff: (finger), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Jake Arrieta: (elbow), Victor Arano: (elbow), Roman Quinn: (groin), Andrew McCutchen: (knee), Corey Dickerson: (foot), J.T. Realmuto: (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

