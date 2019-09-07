Philadelphia Phillies (72-68, fourth in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (72-68, third in the NL East)

Flushing, Queens; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Drew Smyly (3-6, 6.66 ERA) Mets: Marcus Stroman (7-12, 3.28 ERA)

LINE: Mets -163; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia enters the matchup as losers of their last three games.

The Mets are 35-32 against the rest of their division. New York has slugged .439 this season. Pete Alonso leads the team with a .591 slugging percentage, including 74 extra-base hits and 45 home runs.

The Phillies are 28-31 against teams from the NL East. Philadelphia has slugged .427 this season. J.T. Realmuto leads the team with a .500 slugging percentage, including 60 extra-base hits and 23 home runs. The Mets won the last meeting 5-4. Edwin Diaz notched his second victory and Michael Conforto went 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for New York. Mike Morin registered his second loss for Philadelphia.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alonso leads the Mets with 74 extra base hits and is batting .267. Jeff McNeil is 9-for-39 with a double, three home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

Bryce Harper leads the Phillies with 100 RBIs and is batting .254. Realmuto is 12-for-38 with three doubles, two triples, four home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 5-5, .279 batting average, 5.30 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Phillies: 4-6, .274 batting average, 4.62 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Mets Injuries: Drew Smith: (elbow), Jacob Rhame: (elbow), Robert Gsellman: (lat), Dominic Smith: (foot), Yoenis Cespedes: (heels), Jed Lowrie: (knee).

Phillies Injuries: David Robertson: (elbow), Edubray Ramos: (shoulder), Juan Nicasio: (shoulder), Pat Neshek: (hamstring), Adam Morgan: (hip), Tommy Hunter: (forearm), Jerad Eickhoff: (finger), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Jake Arrieta: (elbow), Victor Arano: (elbow), Roman Quinn: (groin), Andrew McCutchen: (knee), Bryce Harper: (hand).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.