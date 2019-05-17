Colorado Rockies (20-22, fourth in the NL West) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (24-19, first in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Jon Gray (3-3, 4.25 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 51 strikeouts) Phillies: Cole Irvin (3-0, 1.29 ERA, .86 WHIP, 5 strikeouts)

LINE: Phillies favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia enters the matchup as losers of their last three games.

The Phillies are 15-10 in home games. Philadelphia is slugging .403 as a unit. Rhys Hoskins leads the club with a .558 slugging percentage, including 21 extra-base hits and 11 home runs.

The Rockies are 11-11 on the road. Colorado’s team on-base percentage of .308 is twentieth in the league. Charlie Blackmon leads the lineup with an OBP of .359. This is the first game between these teams in 2019.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hoskins leads the Phillies with 11 home runs and is batting .273. Jean Segura has 11 hits and is batting .000 over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Blackmon leads the Rockies with 25 extra base hits and is slugging .566. Nolan Arenado is 15-for-41 with four doubles, a triple, two home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 5-5, .222 batting average, 3.78 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Rockies: 5-5, .283 batting average, 6.85 ERA, outscored by four runs

Phillies Injuries: Vince Velasquez: 10-day IL (forearm), David Robertson: 10-day IL (elbow), Edubray Ramos: 10-day IL (biceps), Tommy Hunter: 60-day IL (arm), Victor Arano: 10-day IL (elbow), Roman Quinn: 10-day IL (groin), Scott Kingery: 10-day IL (hamstring).

Rockies Injuries: Chris Rusin: 10-day IL (back), Harrison Musgrave: 10-day IL (elbow), Jake McGee: 10-day IL (knee), Noel Cuevas: 10-day IL (quad).

