Milwaukee Brewers (58-56, third in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (48-64, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Chase Anderson (5-2, 3.73 ERA) Pirates: Steven Brault (3-1, 4.15 ERA)

LINE: Brewers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh enters the matchup as losers of their last three games.

The Pirates are 20-30 against the rest of their division. The Pittsburgh offense has compiled a .266 batting average as a team this season, good for sixth in the National League. Bryan Reynolds leads the team with an average of .340.

The Brewers are 28-24 against division opponents. Milwaukee has hit 184 home runs this season, fifth in the MLB. Christian Yelich leads them with 39, averaging one every 10.2 at-bats. The Brewers won the last meeting 9-7. Jordan Lyles recorded his seventh victory and Yelich went 4-for-5 with two home runs and two RBIs for Milwaukee. Dario Agrazal took his third loss for Pittsburgh.

TOP PERFORMERS: Starling Marte leads the Pirates with 121 hits and has 68 RBIs. Reynolds is 15-for-38 with three doubles, three home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

Yelich leads the Brewers with 39 home runs home runs and is slugging .705. Trent Grisham is 4-for-12 with a home run and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 2-8, .238 batting average, 5.82 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

Brewers: 4-6, .233 batting average, 4.95 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Pirates Injuries: Jameson Taillon: 60-day IL (elbow), Edgar Santana: 60-day IL (elbow), Chad Kuhl: 60-day IL (elbow), Clay Holmes: 10-day IL (triceps), Rookie Davis: 60-day IL (finger/forearm), Nick Burdi: 60-day IL (biceps), Steven Brault: 10-day IL (shoulder), Gregory Polanco: 10-day IL (shoulder), Lonnie Chisenhall: 60-day IL (finger), Francisco Cervelli: 60-day IL (concussion).

Brewers Injuries: Brandon Woodruff: 10-day IL (oblique), Bobby Wahl: 60-day IL (knee), Brent Suter: 60-day IL (elbow), Jimmy Nelson: 10-day IL (elbow), Corey Knebel: 60-day IL (elbow), Zach Davies: 10-day IL (undisclosed), Jhoulys Chacin: 10-day IL (ribcage).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

