Texas Rangers (17-21, fourth in the AL West) vs. Kansas City Royals (14-27, fifth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Kansas; Tuesday, 8:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Shelby Miller (1-2, 7.48 ERA, 1.84 WHIP, 19 strikeouts) Royals: Danny Duffy (1-1, 3.06 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 12 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Texas enters the matchup as losers of their last four games.

The Royals are 9-13 on their home turf. Kansas City hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .311 this season, led by Hunter Dozier with a mark of .409.

The Rangers are 5-14 in road games. Texas has slugged .444, good for fourth in the American League. Joey Gallo leads the team with a .615 slugging percentage, including 18 extra-base hits and 12 home runs. This is the first meeting of the season for these two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jorge Soler leads the Royals with 10 home runs and has 25 RBIs. Dozier has 11 hits and is batting .000 over the last 10 games for Kansas City.

Gallo leads the Rangers with 18 extra base hits and is batting .248. Hunter Pence is 8-for-23 with three doubles, four home runs and 12 RBIs over the last 10 games for Texas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 3-7, .237 batting average, 4.52 ERA, outscored by three runs

Rangers: 3-7, .202 batting average, 5.11 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Royals Injuries: Trevor Oaks: 60-day IL (hip), Jesse Hahn: 60-day IL (elbow), Brian Flynn: 10-day IL (elbow), Lucas Duda: 10-day IL (lumbar strain), Salvador Perez: 60-day IL (elbow).

Rangers Injuries: Edinson Volquez: 60-day IL (elbow), Yohander Mendez: 60-day IL (elbow), Shawn Kelley: 10-day IL (infection), Taylor Hearn: 10-day IL (elbow), Luke Farrell: 60-day IL (jaw), Scott Heineman: 60-day IL (shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

