The Rays went 27-13 in division games in 2020. Tampa Bay hit .238 as a team last year and averaged 3.3 extra base hits per game.
The teams meet for the fourth time this season. Tampa Bay leads the season series 2-1.
INJURIES: Yankees: Luis Severino: (elbow), Clarke Schmidt: (right elbow), Zack Britton: (elbow), Luke Voit: (knee), Miguel Andujar: (wrist).
Rays: Chaz Roe: (shoulder), Colin Poche: (elbow), Pete Fairbanks: (shoulder), Oliver Drake: (forearm), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Jalen Beeks: (elbow), Chris Archer: (forearm), Nick Anderson: (elbow), Kevin Kiermaier: (left quad), Ji-Man Choi: (knee).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
© 2021 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.