Kansas City Royals (15-30, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Los Angeles Angels (21-23, second in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Jakob Junis (3-4, 5.77 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 41 strikeouts) Angels: Griffin Canning (3-1, 5.65 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 13 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas City enters the game as losers of their last three games.

The Angels are 12-9 in home games. Los Angeles ranks seventh in the MLB in hitting with a .258 batting average, David Fletcher leads the club with an average of .316.

The Royals are 5-15 on the road. The Kansas City pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 5.27. Brad Keller leads the team with a 4.66 earned run average. The Angels won the last meeting 5-2. Matt Harvey notched his second victory and Mike Trout went 2-for-3 with a double for Los Angeles. Keller registered his fifth loss for Kansas City.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kole Calhoun leads the Angels with 18 extra base hits and is batting .238. Jonathan Lucroy is 9-for-28 with two doubles, four home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Jorge Soler leads the Royals with 10 home runs and has 27 RBIs. Ryan O’Hearn is 4-for-27 with a double, a home run and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Kansas City.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 5-5, .306 batting average, 5.69 ERA, outscored by two runs

Royals: 3-7, .244 batting average, 6.21 ERA, outscored by 26 runs

Angels Injuries: JC Ramirez: 60-day IL (elbow), Keynan Middleton: 60-day IL (elbow), Andrew Heaney: 10-day IL (elbow), Luis Garcia: 10-day IL (back), Justin Upton: 60-day IL (toe), Michael Hermosillo: 10-day IL (groin).

Royals Injuries: Trevor Oaks: 60-day IL (hip), Jesse Hahn: 60-day IL (elbow), Brian Flynn: 10-day IL (elbow), Lucas Duda: 10-day IL (lumbar strain), Salvador Perez: 60-day IL (elbow).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.