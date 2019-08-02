Kansas City Royals (40-70, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (66-42, first in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Glenn Sparkman (3-7, 5.25 ERA) Twins: Martin Perez (8-4, 4.38 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas City enters the matchup as losers of their last three games.

The Twins are 24-13 against AL Central opponents. Minnesota has slugged .499, the highest in the American League. Nelson Cruz leads the club with a .603 slugging percentage, including 43 extra-base hits and 26 home runs.

The Royals are 22-31 against the rest of their division. Kansas City hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .310 this season, led by Hunter Dozier with a mark of .365.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Kepler leads the Twins with 74 RBIs and is batting .265. Cruz is 12-for-30 with a double, seven home runs and 13 RBIs over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Jorge Soler leads the Royals with 73 RBIs and is batting .243. Cheslor Cuthbert is 12-for-41 with three doubles and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Kansas City.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 6-4, .255 batting average, 4.79 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Royals: 3-7, .222 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

Twins Injuries: LaMonte Wade Jr: 10-day IL (thumb), C.J. Cron: 10-day IL (thumb), Willians Astudillo: 10-day IL (oblique).

Royals Injuries: Trevor Oaks: 60-day IL (hip), Jesse Hahn: 60-day IL (elbow), Adalberto Mondesi: 10-day IL (shoulder), Salvador Perez: 60-day IL (elbow).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.