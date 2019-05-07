Miami Marlins (10-24, fifth in the NL East) vs. Chicago Cubs (19-13, second in the NL Central)

Chicago; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Caleb Smith (3-0, 2.00 ERA, .83 WHIP, 45 strikeouts) Cubs: Jon Lester (3-1, 1.73 ERA, .96 WHIP, 27 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Jorge Alfaro and the Marlins will take on Chicago at Wrigley Field.

The Cubs are 10-5 in home games. The Chicago offense has compiled a .259 batting average as a team this season, good for fifth in the National League. Javier Baez leads the team with a mark of .314.

The Marlins are 4-9 in road games. Miami has slugged .319, last in the league. Alfaro leads the team with a .444 slugging percentage, including five extra-base hits and five home runs. The Marlins won the last meeting 6-5. Adam Conley recorded his first victory and Jon Berti went 1-for-2 with a home run and an RBI for Miami. Pedro Strop took his second loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Baez leads the Cubs with 11 home runs and has 26 RBIs. Anthony Rizzo is 14-for-42 with four doubles, five home runs and 13 RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Curtis Granderson leads the Marlins with nine extra base hits and is slugging .363. Austin Dean is 5-for-22 with a double, a triple, a home run and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 7-3, .263 batting average, 3.32 ERA, outscored opponents by 27 runs

Marlins: 3-7, .233 batting average, 5.36 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

Cubs Injuries: Brandon Morrow: 60-day IL (elbow), Mike Montgomery: 10-day IL (shoulder), Kendall Graveman: 60-day IL (elbow), Xavier Cedeno: 10-day IL (wrist), Tony Barnette: 60-day IL (shoulder), Daniel Descalso: day-to-day (left ankle soreness), Victor Caratini: 10-day IL (hand).

Marlins Injuries: Riley Ferrell: 60-day IL (bicep), Julian Fernandez: 60-day IL (elbow), Garrett Cooper: 10-day IL (left hand contusion).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

