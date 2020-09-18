The Mets are 15-18 against opponents from the NL East. New York has a collective on-base percentage of .352, good for first in the league. Michael Conforto leads the club with a mark of .433.
The Braves are 19-14 in division games. Atlanta has slugged .479, good for second in the National League. Freddie Freeman leads the club with a .648 slugging percentage, including 30 extra-base hits and 11 home runs.
TOP PERFORMERS: Smith leads the Mets with 27 extra base hits and is batting .338.
Adam Duvall leads the Braves with 15 home runs and has 32 RBIs.
INJURIES: Mets: Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Corey Oswalt: (bicep), Franklyn Kilome: (fingernail), Robert Gsellman: (rib), Jacob deGrom: (hamstring), Dellin Betances: (right lat), Jake Marisnick: (hamstring), Eduardo Nunez: (knee), Jed Lowrie: (knee), Rene Rivera: (elbow), Tomas Nido: (undisclosed).
Braves: Jeremy Walker: (shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Phil Pfeifer: (elbow), Tommy Milone: (left elbow).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
