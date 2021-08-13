Mets: RHP Jacob deGrom (right forearm tightness) got a second opinion in Los Angeles from Dr. Neal ElAttrache, who recommended no throwing for at least two more weeks and another MRI in two weeks. An MRI did not show any ligament damage and that the inflammation is lessening according to manager Luis Rojas. ... SS Francisco Lindor (strained right oblique) took batting practice, did fielding drills and ran the bases.