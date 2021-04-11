The Phillies finished 21-19 against NL East Division opponents in 2020. Philadelphia pitchers had a WHIP of 1.48 last season while striking out 8.9 hitters per game.
The teams meet for the fifth time this season. Philadelphia leads the season series 3-2.
INJURIES: Braves: Touki Toussaint: (right shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Chris Martin: (fingers).
Phillies: Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow).
