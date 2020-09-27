The Giants are 18-21 against the rest of their division. San Francisco’s team on-base percentage of .333 is sixth in the majors. Brandon Belt leads the club with an OBP of .425.
The Padres are 23-16 against teams from the NL West. The San Diego pitching staff has a team ERA of 3.86, Chris Paddack leads the staff with a mark of 4.73.
TOP PERFORMERS: Wilmer Flores leads the Giants with 11 home runs and is batting .268.
Manny Machado leads the Padres with 68 hits and has 47 RBIs.
INJURIES: Giants: Reyes Moronta: (shoulder), Trevor Gott: (right elbow), Sam Coonrod: (right shoulder), Tyler Beede: (elbow), Joey Rickard: (elbow), Luis Alexander Basabe: (right hamstring), Chadwick Tromp: (shoulder), Aramis Garcia: (right hip).
Padres: Kirby Yates: (right elbow), Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Dinelson Lamet: (biceps), Javy Guerra: (personal), Anderson Espinoza: (elbow), Mike Clevinger: (biceps), Jose Castillo: (lat), Wil Myers: (quad), Luis Campusano: (left hand).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
