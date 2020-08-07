BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays play the New York Yankees on Friday.
The Rays finished 44-32 against AL East Division opponents in 2019. Tampa Bay pitchers struck out 10.0 hitters per game last year with a staff ERA of 3.65.
The Yankees went 54-22 in division games in 2019. New York averaged 9.2 hits with 3.8 extra base hits per game and 290 total doubles last year.
The teams meet for the first time this year.
INJURIES: Rays: Colin Poche: (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: (right triceps).
Yankees: Luis Severino: (elbow), Tommy Kahnle: (forearm).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
