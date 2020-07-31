Tampa Bay Rays (4-3, second in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (2-3, fifth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Friday, 7:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Blake Snell (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 2.50 WHIP, 5 strikeouts) Orioles: Alex Cobb (1-0, 0.00 ERA, .75 WHIP, 6 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays square off against the Baltimore Orioles on Friday.

The Orioles went 24-52 in division play in 2019. Baltimore hit .246 as a team last season and averaged 3.0 extra base hits per game.

The Rays went 44-32 in division play in 2019. Tampa Bay hit 217 total home runs and averaged 8.8 hits per game last season.

INJURIES: Orioles: Dillon Tate: (undisclosed), Trey Mancini: (tumor), Richie Martin: (wrist), Jose Iglesias: (quad), Chris Davis: (undisclosed).

Rays: Colin Poche: (elbow), Ji-Man Choi: (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

