The Orioles went 24-52 in division play in 2019. Baltimore hit .246 as a team last season and averaged 3.0 extra base hits per game.
The Rays went 44-32 in division play in 2019. Tampa Bay hit 217 total home runs and averaged 8.8 hits per game last season.
INJURIES: Orioles: Dillon Tate: (undisclosed), Trey Mancini: (tumor), Richie Martin: (wrist), Jose Iglesias: (quad), Chris Davis: (undisclosed).
Rays: Colin Poche: (elbow), Ji-Man Choi: (shoulder).
