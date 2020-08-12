BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays visit the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday.
The Red Sox went 35-41 in division games in 2019. Boston averaged 9.6 hits with 3.8 extra base hits per game and 27 total triples last year.
The Rays went 44-32 in division games in 2019. Tampa Bay hit 217 total home runs and averaged 8.8 hits per game last year.
The teams meet for the fourth time this season. Tampa Bay leads the season series 3-1.
INJURIES: Red Sox: Chris Sale: (elbow), Eduardo Rodriguez: (heart), Dustin Pedroia: (knee), Rafael Devers: (ankle).
Rays: Colin Poche: (elbow), Charlie Morton: (shoulder), Andrew Kittredge: (elbow), Oliver Drake: (right biceps), Yonny Chirinos: (right triceps).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.