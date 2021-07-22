The Marlins played their first home game in the aftermath of the pro-democracy protests in Cuba on July 11, and the club used the occasion to support the demonstrators. Behind the pitching rubber was the inscription “Patria y Vida” (Motherland and Life), the slogan which has become the rallying cry for those seeking an end to the 62-year dictatorship in the island nation. Between the top and bottom of the third inning, a music video was played featuring Cuban hip hop performers critical of the government. Miami is home to the largest Cuban-American community in the United States.