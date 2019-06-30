Texas Rangers (46-37, second in the AL West) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (47-36, second in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Jesse Chavez (3-2, 2.79 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 48 strikeouts) Rays: Blake Snell (4-7, 5.01 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 105 strikeouts)

LINE: Rays favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Either Texas or Tampa Bay will take home a series victory with a win.

The Rays are 21-19 on their home turf. Tampa Bay hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .323 this season, led by Tommy Pham with a mark of .385.

The Rangers are 18-22 on the road. Texas is hitting a collective .256 this season, led by Elvis Andrus with an average of .307. The Rays won the last meeting 5-2. Brendan McKay recorded his first victory and Avisail Garcia went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Tampa Bay. Adrian Sampson registered his fifth loss for Texas.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pham leads the Rays with 85 hits and has 35 RBIs. Willy Adames is 11-for-35 with two doubles, four home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

Shin-Soo Choo leads the Rangers with 34 extra base hits and is slugging .488. Danny Santana is 7-for-24 with a double, four home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Texas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 4-6, .199 batting average, 4.37 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Rangers: 7-3, .267 batting average, 3.20 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Rays Injuries: Tyler Glasnow: 60-day IL (forearm), Jose De Leon: 60-day IL (elbow), Diego Castillo: 10-day IL (shoulder), Anthony Banda: 60-day IL (elbow), Daniel Robertson: 10-day IL (knee), Matt Duffy: 60-day IL (back), Christian Arroyo: 10-day IL (forearm), Anthony Bemboom: 60-day IL (knee).

Rangers Injuries: Edinson Volquez: 60-day IL (elbow), Jeffrey Springs: 60-day IL (biceps), Yohander Mendez: 60-day IL (elbow), Taylor Hearn: 60-day IL (elbow), Luke Farrell: 60-day IL (jaw), Kyle Dowdy: 10-day IL (elbow), Hunter Pence: 10-day IL (groin), Scott Heineman: 60-day IL (shoulder), Rougned Odor: day-to-day (leg), Isiah Kiner-Falefa: 10-day IL (finger).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.