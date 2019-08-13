Tampa Bay Rays (70-50, second in the AL East) vs. San Diego Padres (55-63, fourth in the AL West)

San Diego; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Brendan McKay (2-2, 4.55 ERA) Padres: Eric Lauer (6-8, 4.51 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Tampa Bay’s Sogard puts 10-game hit streak on the line against Padres.

The Padres are 28-32 in home games. The San Diego offense has compiled a .246 batting average as a team this season, Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the team with a mark of .315.

The Rays have gone 39-22 away from home. Tampa Bay is slugging .433 as a unit. Austin Meadows leads the team with a slugging percentage of .526. The Rays won the last meeting 10-4. Austin Pruitt secured his second victory and Avisail Garcia went 3-for-6 with a double, a home run and two RBIs for Tampa Bay. Joey Lucchesi took his seventh loss for San Diego.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eric Hosmer leads the Padres with 79 RBIs and is batting .281. Manuel Margot is 8-for-27 with two doubles, four home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for San Diego.

Meadows leads the Rays with 19 home runs and is batting .285. Mike Zunino is 5-for-19 with three home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 5-5, .270 batting average, 4.95 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Rays: 8-2, .267 batting average, 2.77 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

Padres Injuries: Adam Warren: (forearm), Robert Stock: (bicep), Garrett Richards: (elbow), Jacob Nix: (elbow), Adrian Morejon: (shoulder), Aaron Loup: (elbow), Brett Kennedy: (shoulder), Miguel Diaz: (knee), Jose Castillo: (finger), Franchy Cordero: (quad).

Rays Injuries: Blake Snell: (elbow), Tyler Glasnow: (forearm), Yonny Chirinos: (finger), Anthony Banda: (elbow), Jose Alvarado: (oblique), Tommy Pham: (hand), Joey Wendle: (wrist), Brandon Lowe: (leg), Yandy Diaz: (foot).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.