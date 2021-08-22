Athletics: RF Stephen Piscotty could soon be headed for surgery on his troublesome left wrist after two previous cortisone injections this year. On Friday night, Piscotty’s discomfort returned and was placed on the IL on Saturday. He is scheduled to be examined by hand specialist Dr. Mark Leber in Arizona sometime this week. ... RHP Chris Bassitt, struck by a line drive in the face Tuesday night at Chicago, is set to be examined Monday by plastic surgeon Dr. Peter Revenaugh and have a repeat CT scan with surgery planned for Tuesday to repair a cheekbone that was fractured in three places. His right eye had been swollen shut but is now open. He will likely remain in Chicago for two to three days after the procedure, according to athletic trainer Nick Paparesta. ... C Sean Murphy was held out of the lineup with a tender wrist that he felt during his first at-bat Saturday, but entered for defense in the ninth. Manager Bob Melvin had planned to start Murphy on Sunday but instead went with Yan Gomes.