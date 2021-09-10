Rogers (7-7) allowed four runs and three hits with one walk and six strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings. The lefty entered winless with a 6.23 ERA in three career starts against Atlanta. It marked the first time since his last start of 2020 that Rogers, a 23-year-old All-Star, allowed more than three runs to snap his franchise-best, 22-game streak of allowing three runs or fewer.