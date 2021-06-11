Athletics: CF Ramón Laureano, working back from a strained right hip that landed him on the IL, hit live batting practice on the field for the first time and said the hip isn’t affected at the plate but rather when on his feet playing defense. He expects he might need a rehab assignment not as much for his hitting but “more playing seven innings” in center field. He is doing some running and hopes soon to progress to running bases. “That’s the goal,” he said. ... RHP J.B. Wendelken (strained left oblique) is set to throw a 30-pitch bullpen session Friday. ... Closer Trevor Rosenthal, sidelined by inflammation in his pitching shoulder, is still working through an aggressive strengthening program. “He hasn’t started playing catch yet, we’re probably still a little bit away from that,” Melvin said. “Everything that he’s doing right now, we’re still hopeful at some point in time we have him this year.”