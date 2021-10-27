It was the first World Series action with a packed stadium since Game 7 at this very park in 2019, when a sellout crowd silently filed out after watching the Nationals rally past Houston. That night, the biggest mystery was why manager A.J. Hinch didn’t summon ace Gerrit Cole from the bullpen — soon after, a lot of people had a lot bigger questions about the Astros. ... Soler and Duvall became the first teammates both acquired midseason to homer in the same World Series game. ... Soler returned late in the NLCS and went 1 for 2 with a double in a pair of pinch-hit appearances. ... The Astros fell to 0-4 in World Series openers. ... No team has won a World Series game in its own park since the Dodgers beat Boston in 18 innings in Game 3 of 2018. The visiting team won every game in 2019, and last year’s Series was played at a neutral site in Arlington, Texas.