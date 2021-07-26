White Sox OF Eloy Jiménez was activated from the 60-day injured list and was in Monday’s lineup as the designated hitter. He was 0 for 4 with a strikeout. Jiménez suffered a torn left pectoral tendon in a spring training game March 24. “I feel really excited to be back with the boys,” Jiménez said before Monday’s game. “I don’t know, I can’t explain right now how I feel.” To make room for Jiménez, the White Sox optioned INF Jake Burger to Triple-A Charlotte.