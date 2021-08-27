Giants: C Curt Casali was available after leaving Thursday night’s game with dizziness. Manager Gabe Kapler said tests on Casali “didn’t find any evidence of a concussion.” ... Kapler said 2B Donovan Solano gave permission to disclose he was fully vaccinated when he tested positive for the coronavirus and was placed under quarantine on Thursday. ... The team did not say why 3B Kris Bryant did not return following the rain delay.