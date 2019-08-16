Los Angeles Dodgers (81-42, first in the NL West) vs. Atlanta Braves (72-51, first in the NL East)

Atlanta; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Kenta Maeda (8-8, 4.12 ERA) Braves: Mike Soroka (10-2, 2.32 ERA)

LINE: Braves favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta and Los Angeles will square off on Friday.

The Braves are 34-26 on their home turf. Atlanta has hit 197 home runs this season, fifth in the National League. Ronald Acuna Jr. leads the team with 35, averaging one every 14.3 at-bats.

The Dodgers have gone 33-26 away from home. The Los Angeles offense has compiled a .260 batting average as a team this season, good for eighth in the majors. Cody Bellinger leads the team with a mark of .316.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freddie Freeman leads the Braves with 61 extra base hits and is batting .311. Acuna Jr. is 17-for-44 with eight home runs and 14 RBIs over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Bellinger leads the Dodgers with 135 hits and has 93 RBIs. Max Muncy is 10-for-38 with four doubles, three home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 6-4, .287 batting average, 5.97 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Dodgers: 8-2, .270 batting average, 3.17 ERA, outscored opponents by 37 runs

Braves Injuries: Darren O’Day: (forearm), Grant Dayton: (toe), Austin Riley: (knee), Nick Markakis: (wrist), Dansby Swanson: (foot).

Dodgers Injuries: Ross Stripling: (neck), Rich Hill: (left forearm), Scott Alexander: (forearm), Alex Verdugo: (back), Kike Hernandez: (hand), Tyler White: (upper back), Chris Taylor: (forearm), Kristopher Negron: (nose), Jedd Gyorko: (back), David Freese: (hamstring).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

