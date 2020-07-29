BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves host the Tampa Bay Rays for the 2020 home opener.
The Braves finished 50-31 in home games in 2019. Atlanta hit .258 as a team with 3.4 extra base hits per game and 29 total triples last season.
The Rays went 48-33 away from home in 2019. Tampa Bay hit .254 as a team with 3.3 extra base hits per game and 291 total doubles last season.
INJURIES: Braves: Jacob Webb: (shoulder), Jeremy Walker: (shoulder), Phil Pfeifer: (elbow), Cole Hamels: (left arm).
Rays: Colin Poche: (elbow), Ji-Man Choi: (shoulder).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
