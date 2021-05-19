Nationals: An unidentified player who is vaccinated and asymptomatic tested positive for COVID-19, Martinez said before the game. That player was deemed to have been in close contact with another Nationals player who is not vaccinated. The Nationals placed RHP Erick Fedde and RHP Tanner Rainey on the injured list before the first pitch. RHPs Kyle McGowin and Paolo Espina were activated from Washington’s taxi squad to fill the spots.