Boston Red Sox (48-41, third in the AL East) vs. Detroit Tigers (28-56, fourth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: David Price (6-2, 3.33 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 89 strikeouts) Tigers: Gregory Soto (0-2, 8.35 ERA, 1.96 WHIP, 13 strikeouts)

LINE: Red Sox favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 10 runs

The Tigers are 12-31 on their home turf. Detroit has a collective on-base percentage of .292, last in the MLB. Miguel Cabrera leads the team with a mark of .365.

The Red Sox are 28-19 in road games. The Boston offense has compiled a .273 batting average as a team this season, good for second in the league. Rafael Devers leads the team with a mark of .328. The Red Sox won the last meeting 10-6. Rick Porcello recorded his sixth victory and Andrew Benintendi went 4-for-6 with a double, a triple and an RBI for Boston. Jordan Zimmermann registered his sixth loss for Detroit.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nicholas Castellanos leads the Tigers with 39 extra base hits and is batting .278. Jeimer Candelario is 14-for-37 with three doubles, four home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Xander Bogaerts leads the Red Sox with 45 extra base hits and is batting .295. Devers is 20-for-43 with seven doubles, four home runs and 14 RBIs over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 2-8, .261 batting average, 5.20 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Red Sox: 6-4, .343 batting average, 7.28 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Tigers Injuries: Spencer Turnbull: 10-day IL (shoulder), Tyson Ross: 60-day IL (nerve), Matt Moore: 60-day IL (knee), Michael Fulmer: 60-day IL (elbow), Victor Alcantara: 10-day IL (tooth), JaCoby Jones: 10-day IL (back), Josh Harrison: 60-day IL (hamstring), Grayson Greiner: 10-day IL (back).

Red Sox Injuries: Tyler Thornburg: 10-day IL (hip), Brian Johnson: 10-day IL (undisclosed), Nathan Eovaldi: 60-day IL (elbow), Dustin Pedroia: 60-day IL (knee), Steve Pearce: 10-day IL (back), Mitch Moreland: 10-day IL (quad).

